On Friday, November 24, Roosevelt High School - Lubbock will host Wall High School, starting at 5:00 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Wall vs. Roosevelt Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 24

Friday, November 24 Game Time: 5:00 PM CT

5:00 PM CT Location: Sweetwater, TX

Sweetwater, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Lubbock County Games This Week

Decatur High School at Estacado High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 24

1:00 PM CT on November 24 Location: Abilene , TX

Abilene , TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Sacred Heart Catholic School at Lubbock Christian School

Game Time: 1:45 PM CT on November 24

1:45 PM CT on November 24 Location: Dublin, TX

Dublin, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Canadian High School at Idalou High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 24

2:00 PM CT on November 24 Location: Amarillo, TX

Amarillo, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Stratford High School - Stratford at New Deal High School