Friday's contest at UTSA Convocation Center has the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-4) going head to head against the UTSA Roadrunners (2-3) at 1:00 PM ET (on November 24). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 75-73 win for Jacksonville State, so it should be a tight matchup.

There is no line set for the matchup.

UTSA vs. Jacksonville State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: UTSA Convocation Center

UTSA vs. Jacksonville State Score Prediction

Prediction: Jacksonville State 75, UTSA 73

Spread & Total Prediction for UTSA vs. Jacksonville State

Computer Predicted Spread: Jacksonville State (-1.7)

Jacksonville State (-1.7) Computer Predicted Total: 148.1

UTSA has a 1-4-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Jacksonville State, who is 1-3-0 ATS. The Roadrunners have hit the over in four games, while Gamecocks games have gone over one time.

UTSA Performance Insights

The Roadrunners average 77.4 points per game (150th in college basketball) while allowing 83.8 per contest (344th in college basketball). They have a -32 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 6.4 points per game.

UTSA ranks 67th in college basketball at 37.6 rebounds per game. That's 4.4 fewer than the 42 its opponents average.

UTSA connects on 7.4 three-pointers per game (180th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.4. It shoots 30.3% from deep while its opponents hit 31.9% from long range.

The Roadrunners' 88.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 269th in college basketball, and the 96.2 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 300th in college basketball.

UTSA has committed 9.8 turnovers per game (52nd in college basketball play) while forcing 9.6 (326th in college basketball).

