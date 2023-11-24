Friday's contest between the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (3-0) and the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (2-3) at Acrisure Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 85-68, heavily favoring Hawaii to secure the victory. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 24.

The matchup has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Hawaii Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Palm Desert, California

Palm Desert, California Venue: Acrisure Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Hawaii Score Prediction

Prediction: Hawaii 85, UT Rio Grande Valley 68

Spread & Total Prediction for UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Hawaii

Computer Predicted Spread: Hawaii (-16.7)

Hawaii (-16.7) Computer Predicted Total: 153.7

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

UT Rio Grande Valley Performance Insights

The Vaqueros have a -8 scoring differential, falling short by 1.6 points per game. They're putting up 80.4 points per game to rank 92nd in college basketball and are allowing 82.0 per outing to rank 341st in college basketball.

The 34.0 rebounds per game UT Rio Grande Valley averages rank 165th in the nation. Its opponents grab 35.0 per contest.

UT Rio Grande Valley hits 6.2 three-pointers per game (273rd in college basketball), 2.8 fewer than its opponents (9.0). It is shooting 27.0% from beyond the arc (327th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 43.3%.

The Vaqueros rank 257th in college basketball by averaging 90.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 236th in college basketball, allowing 91.9 points per 100 possessions.

UT Rio Grande Valley has committed 15.6 turnovers per game (346th in college basketball play), 2.8 fewer than the 18.4 it forces on average (seventh in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.