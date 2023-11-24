Will Tyler Seguin Score a Goal Against the Flames on November 24?
The Dallas Stars' upcoming contest versus the Calgary Flames is set for Friday at 8:30 PM ET. Will Tyler Seguin score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Tyler Seguin score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)
Seguin stats and insights
- In five of 18 games this season, Seguin has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- In one game against the Flames this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Seguin's shooting percentage is 15.4%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.
Flames defensive stats
- On defense, the Flames are allowing 64 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 24th in the league.
- So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.8 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Seguin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|17:55
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|11/20/2023
|Rangers
|2
|1
|1
|19:28
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Avalanche
|2
|2
|0
|15:44
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/14/2023
|Coyotes
|2
|1
|1
|17:55
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/12/2023
|Wild
|2
|0
|2
|18:10
|Away
|W 8-3
|11/11/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|16:10
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Blue Jackets
|2
|1
|1
|17:32
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|15:37
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/4/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|16:39
|Away
|L 2-0
|11/2/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|16:20
|Away
|W 4-3
Stars vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW
