Will Thomas Harley Score a Goal Against the Flames on November 24?
Should you bet on Thomas Harley to light the lamp when the Dallas Stars and the Calgary Flames meet up on Friday at 8:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Thomas Harley score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Harley stats and insights
- In three of 15 games this season, Harley has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has attempted two shots in one game against the Flames this season, but has not scored.
- Harley has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 15.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames have given up 64 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Flames have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.8 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Harley recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|18:22
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|11/12/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|11:19
|Away
|W 8-3
|11/11/2023
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|14:58
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|16:58
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|17:20
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/4/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|17:58
|Away
|L 2-0
|11/2/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|14:15
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/1/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|15:51
|Away
|W 4-3
|10/30/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|19:25
|Home
|W 5-3
|10/26/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|18:49
|Home
|L 4-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Stars vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.