How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Florida Atlantic on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 4:23 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies (5-0) will attempt to continue a five-game winning run when hitting the road against the No. 19 Florida Atlantic Owls (3-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. It airs at 11:00 AM ET on ESPN2.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Texas A&M vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida
- TV: ESPN2
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Texas A&M Stats Insights
- Texas A&M is 3-0 when it shoots better than 42.5% from the field.
- The Aggies are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Owls sit at 114th.
- The Aggies average 12.1 more points per game (78.6) than the Owls give up (66.5).
- When it scores more than 66.5 points, Texas A&M is 5-0.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Texas A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Texas A&M scored 73.1 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 73.7.
- At home, the Aggies gave up 60.5 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 67.0.
- Texas A&M drained the same number of 3-pointers at home as on the road (6.3 per game) last season, but it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.0%) than on the road (33.0%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Texas A&M Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ SMU
|W 79-66
|Moody Coliseum
|11/17/2023
|Oral Roberts
|W 74-66
|Reed Arena
|11/23/2023
|Penn State
|W 89-77
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/24/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|-
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/29/2023
|@ Virginia
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
|12/6/2023
|DePaul
|-
|Reed Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.