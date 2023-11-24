The No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies (5-0) will attempt to continue a five-game winning run when hitting the road against the No. 19 Florida Atlantic Owls (3-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. It airs at 11:00 AM ET on ESPN2.

Texas A&M vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
  • Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida
  • TV: ESPN2

Texas A&M Stats Insights

  • Texas A&M is 3-0 when it shoots better than 42.5% from the field.
  • The Aggies are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Owls sit at 114th.
  • The Aggies average 12.1 more points per game (78.6) than the Owls give up (66.5).
  • When it scores more than 66.5 points, Texas A&M is 5-0.

Texas A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Texas A&M scored 73.1 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 73.7.
  • At home, the Aggies gave up 60.5 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 67.0.
  • Texas A&M drained the same number of 3-pointers at home as on the road (6.3 per game) last season, but it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.0%) than on the road (33.0%).

Texas A&M Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 @ SMU W 79-66 Moody Coliseum
11/17/2023 Oral Roberts W 74-66 Reed Arena
11/23/2023 Penn State W 89-77 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/24/2023 Florida Atlantic - ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/29/2023 @ Virginia - John Paul Jones Arena
12/6/2023 DePaul - Reed Arena

