The No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies (5-0) will attempt to continue a five-game winning run when hitting the road against the No. 19 Florida Atlantic Owls (3-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. It airs at 11:00 AM ET on ESPN2.

Texas A&M vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida

ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN2

Texas A&M Stats Insights

Texas A&M is 3-0 when it shoots better than 42.5% from the field.

The Aggies are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Owls sit at 114th.

The Aggies average 12.1 more points per game (78.6) than the Owls give up (66.5).

When it scores more than 66.5 points, Texas A&M is 5-0.

Texas A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Texas A&M scored 73.1 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 73.7.

At home, the Aggies gave up 60.5 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 67.0.

Texas A&M drained the same number of 3-pointers at home as on the road (6.3 per game) last season, but it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.0%) than on the road (33.0%).

