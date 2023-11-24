Texas A&M-CC vs. LIU November 24 Tickets & Start Time
The Long Island Sharks (0-1) play the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (1-0) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Truist Arena. This matchup will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Texas A&M-CC vs. LIU Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Texas A&M-CC Top Players (2022-23)
- Isaac Mushila: 14.5 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Terrion Murdix: 13.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 5.4 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Trey Tennyson: 15.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jalen Jackson: 7.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- De'Lazarus Keys: 6.2 PTS, 6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
LIU Top Players (2022-23)
- Jacob Johnson: 10.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- R.J. Greene: 9.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Marko Maletic: 15.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tre Wood: 7.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- C.J. Delancy: 5.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK
Texas A&M-CC vs. LIU Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Texas A&M-CC Rank
|Texas A&M-CC AVG
|LIU AVG
|LIU Rank
|16th
|80.1
|Points Scored
|66.7
|308th
|271st
|73.2
|Points Allowed
|80
|355th
|54th
|34
|Rebounds
|31
|233rd
|39th
|10.3
|Off. Rebounds
|7.8
|246th
|134th
|7.7
|3pt Made
|4.9
|352nd
|35th
|15.3
|Assists
|14.5
|75th
|224th
|12.3
|Turnovers
|15.9
|361st
