The No. 13 Oklahoma Sooners (9-2) are heavy, 10.5-point favorites at home at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium against the TCU Horned Frogs (5-6) on Friday, November 24, 2023. Both teams have strong passing games, with the Sooners seventh in passing yards per game, and the Horned Frogs ninth. A total of 63 points has been set for this game.

Oklahoma ranks 30th in scoring defense this season (20.2 points allowed per game), but has been thriving on offense, ranking fourth-best in the FBS with 40.8 points per game. In terms of points scored TCU ranks 48th in the FBS (30.1 points per game), and it is 55th defensively (24.1 points allowed per contest).

TCU vs. Oklahoma Game Info

Game Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Norman, Oklahoma

Norman, Oklahoma Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium TV Channel: FOX

Oklahoma vs TCU Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Oklahoma -10.5 -105 -115 63 -110 -110 -400 +310

TCU Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Horned Frogs are accumulating 452 yards per game (-9-worst in college football) and allowing 419 (107th), placing them among the poorest teams offensively.

The Horned Frogs are scoring 32 points per game in their past three games (70th in college football), and giving up 27 per game (-7-worst).

TCU is gaining 362 passing yards per game in its past three games (fifth-best in the country), and allowing 266 per game (-77-worst).

The Horned Frogs are accumulating 90 rushing yards per game in their past three games (-96-worst in college football), and allowing 153 per game (-1-worst).

The Horned Frogs have two wins against the spread and are 2-1 overall in their last three contests.

TCU has hit the over once in its past three contests.

TCU Betting Records & Stats

TCU is 5-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Horned Frogs have won their only game this year when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs.

TCU has hit the over in three of their 10 games with a set total (30%).

TCU has been the underdog in three games this season, and it has failed to win any of those contests.

TCU has played as an underdog of +310 or more once this season and lost that game.

TCU Stats Leaders

Josh Hoover leads TCU with 1,866 yards on 154-of-241 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season.

Emani Bailey has run for 1,059 yards on 202 carries so far this year while scoring seven times on the ground.

Chandler Morris has racked up 249 yards (on 45 carries) with three touchdowns.

Savion Williams has hauled in 525 receiving yards on 38 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

John Paul Richardson has totaled 502 receiving yards (45.6 yards per game) and three touchdowns on 42 receptions.

Jared Wiley's 40 receptions (on 56 targets) have netted him 490 yards (44.5 ypg) and six touchdowns.

Namdi Obiazor, the team's sack and tackle leader, has amassed four sacks, six TFL and 75 tackles.

Bud Clark leads the team with two interceptions, while also recording 20 tackles, one TFL, and two passes defended.

