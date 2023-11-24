Southland teams will hit the court across two games on Friday's college basketball slate. That includes the McNeese Cowgirls playing the Baylor Bears at Ferrell Center.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Southland Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Eastern Illinois Panthers vs. Nicholls Colonels 2:00 PM ET, Friday, November 24 - McNeese Cowgirls at Baylor Bears 3:00 PM ET, Friday, November 24 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Follow Southland games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!