The Rice Owls (1-4) are underdogs (+9.5) as they attempt to end a four-game losing streak when they visit the UC Irvine Anteaters (5-1) at 4:15 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Dollar Loan Center. The game airs on FloHoops. The over/under is set at 151.5 in the matchup.

Rice vs. UC Irvine Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 4:15 PM ET

4:15 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Henderson, Nevada

Henderson, Nevada Venue: Dollar Loan Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under UC Irvine -9.5 151.5

Owls Betting Records & Stats

Rice and its opponents have combined to score more than 151.5 points twice this season.

Rice's average game total this season has been 160.8, 9.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Rice are 1-3-0 against the spread this year.

Rice has been named as the underdog three times this season but has yet to come away with a victory in any of those games.

The Owls have played as an underdog of +400 or more once this season and lost that game.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Rice has a 20% chance of pulling out a win.

Rice vs. UC Irvine Over/Under Stats

Games Over 151.5 % of Games Over 151.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UC Irvine 1 20% 81.5 158.5 64.7 148.5 142.3 Rice 2 50% 77.0 158.5 83.8 148.5 156.3

Additional Rice Insights & Trends

The Owls' 77.0 points per game are 12.3 more points than the 64.7 the Anteaters allow.

Rice has put together a 0-2 ATS record and a 1-2 overall record in games it scores more than 64.7 points.

Rice vs. UC Irvine Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UC Irvine 4-1-0 0-0 2-3-0 Rice 1-3-0 1-0 2-2-0

Rice vs. UC Irvine Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UC Irvine Rice 11-4 Home Record 11-7 9-7 Away Record 6-7 5-7-0 Home ATS Record 5-9-0 7-6-0 Away ATS Record 8-5-0 76.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.1 71.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.2 10-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-3-0

