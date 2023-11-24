The Rice Owls (1-0) will meet the UC Irvine Anteaters (0-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Dollar Loan Center. The game is scheduled to tip off at 4:15 PM ET and air on FloHoops.

Rice vs. UC Irvine Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 24

Friday, November 24 Game Time: 4:15 PM ET

4:15 PM ET TV: FloHoops

Rice Top Players (2022-23)

Max Fiedler: 11.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 5.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK

11.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 5.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK Quincy Olivari: 18.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

18.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Travis Evee: 15.6 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.6 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Cameron Sheffield: 7.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Mekhi Mason: 9.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

UC Irvine Top Players (2022-23)

Dawson Baker: 15.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK DJ Davis: 15.0 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.0 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Devin Tillis: 7.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Pierre Crockrell II: 5.0 PTS, 2.0 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

5.0 PTS, 2.0 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Bent Leuchten: 9.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

Rice vs. UC Irvine Stat Comparison (2022-23)

UC Irvine Rank UC Irvine AVG Rice AVG Rice Rank 101st 74.8 Points Scored 76.9 56th 88th 67.2 Points Allowed 76.6 334th 61st 33.8 Rebounds 32.4 134th 195th 8.4 Off. Rebounds 7.3 280th 210th 7.1 3pt Made 8.8 42nd 62nd 14.7 Assists 15.2 40th 160th 11.7 Turnovers 12.4 235th

