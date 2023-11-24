How to Watch Rice vs. UC Irvine on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The UC Irvine Anteaters (5-1) will look to continue a five-game winning run when hosting the Rice Owls (1-4) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Dollar Loan Center. It airs at 4:15 PM ET on FloHoops.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rice vs. UC Irvine Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:15 PM ET
- Where: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada
- TV: FloHoops
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other AAC Games
- Jacksonville State vs UTSA (1:00 PM ET | November 24)
- Villanova vs Memphis (3:30 PM ET | November 24)
Rice Stats Insights
- The Owls are shooting 43.0% from the field, 3.7% higher than the 39.3% the Anteaters' opponents have shot this season.
- Rice is 1-2 when it shoots better than 39.3% from the field.
- The Anteaters are the rebounding team in the nation, the Owls rank 204th.
- The Owls put up 12.3 more points per game (77.0) than the Anteaters allow (64.7).
- When it scores more than 64.7 points, Rice is 1-2.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Rice Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Rice scored 81.1 points per game at home last season, and 72.2 on the road.
- The Owls conceded fewer points at home (73.8 per game) than on the road (79.5) last season.
- At home, Rice knocked down 9.2 triples per game last season, 0.4 more than it averaged on the road (8.8). Rice's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.8%) than on the road (34.7%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Rice Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/15/2023
|@ Texas
|L 80-64
|Moody Center
|11/21/2023
|Indiana State
|L 103-88
|Dollar Loan Center
|11/22/2023
|New Mexico
|L 90-56
|Dollar Loan Center
|11/24/2023
|UC Irvine
|-
|Dollar Loan Center
|11/30/2023
|UT Martin
|-
|Tudor Fieldhouse
|12/2/2023
|Houston Christian
|-
|Tudor Fieldhouse
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.