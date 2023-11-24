When the Penn State Nittany Lions match up with the Michigan State Spartans at 7:30 PM on Friday, November 24, our projection system predicts the Nittany Lions will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

Penn State vs. Michigan State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Penn State (-22.5) Over (43.5) Penn State 37, Michigan State 8

Penn State Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Nittany Lions have an implied win probability of 95.2%.

Against the spread, the Nittany Lions are 6-3-0 this season.

Penn State is 2-1 ATS when playing as at least 22.5-point favorites.

Out of nine Nittany Lions games so far this season, five have hit the over.

The point total average for Penn State games this season is 47.1, 3.6 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Michigan State Betting Info (2023)

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Spartans have a 9.1% chance to win.

So far this season, the Spartans have put together a 4-5-1 record against the spread.

Michigan State has not yet covered the spread as underdogs of 22.5 points or more this year (0-2).

In the Spartans' 10 games with a set total, four have hit the over (40%).

The average over/under for Michigan State games this year is 1.6 more points than the point total of 43.5 for this outing.

Nittany Lions vs. Spartans 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Penn State 36.7 12.5 38.6 10.9 33.5 15.3 Michigan State 17.4 27.1 18.7 26.5 15.8 27.8

