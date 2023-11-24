The Samford Bulldogs (4-0) will try to build on a four-game winning run when visiting the North Texas Eagles (4-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Reed Green Coliseum. This matchup is at 2:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game

North Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

North Texas vs. Samford Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs put up 8.5 more points per game (69.3) than the Eagles give up to opponents (60.8).

When it scores more than 60.8 points, Samford is 4-0.

North Texas' record is 3-0 when it gives up fewer than 69.3 points.

The 82.4 points per game the Eagles record are 27.1 more points than the Bulldogs allow (55.3).

North Texas has a 4-0 record when putting up more than 55.3 points.

Samford is 4-0 when allowing fewer than 82.4 points.

This season the Eagles are shooting 48.4% from the field, 15.8% higher than the Bulldogs give up.

The Bulldogs shoot 44.3% from the field, 12% higher than the Eagles concede.

North Texas Leaders

Desiray Kernal: 15.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2 STL, 54.5 FG%, 50 3PT% (3-for-6)

15.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2 STL, 54.5 FG%, 50 3PT% (3-for-6) Tommisha Lampkin: 12.8 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 60 FG%

12.8 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 60 FG% Jaaucklyn Moore: 13.4 PTS, 51.2 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)

13.4 PTS, 51.2 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21) Desiree Wooten: 7.4 PTS, 37.9 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)

7.4 PTS, 37.9 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9) Dyani Robinson: 9.4 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

