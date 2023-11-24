SEC opponents will meet when the No. 10 Missouri Tigers (9-2) meet the Arkansas Razorbacks (4-7). Keep reading for a glimpse at the odds and best bets for this game.

When and Where is Missouri vs. Arkansas?

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Missouri 36, Arkansas 18

Missouri 36, Arkansas 18 Missouri has won all five of the games it has been the moneyline favorite this season.

The Tigers have won all three games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -350 or shorter.

Arkansas has entered the game as an underdog five times this season and won once.

This season, the Razorbacks have been at least a +260 underdog on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.

The Tigers have a 77.8% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Missouri (-8.5)



Missouri (-8.5) Missouri is 7-3-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Tigers have just one ATS win in three games as a favorite of 8.5 points or more.

In 10 games played Arkansas has recorded four wins against the spread.

The Razorbacks are 3-0 ATS when underdogs by 8.5 points or more this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (54.5)



Over (54.5) This season, six of Missouri's 11 games have gone over Friday's over/under of 54.5 points.

There have been six Arkansas games that have ended with a combined score over 54.5 points this season.

Together, the two teams combine for 60.5 points per game, six points more than the over/under of 54.5 for this contest.

Splits Tables

Missouri

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.6 55.2 53.2 Implied Total AVG 32 32 32 ATS Record 7-3-0 4-3-0 3-0-0 Over/Under Record 6-4-0 4-3-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-0 4-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-2 2-1 1-1

Arkansas

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.5 50.6 52.9 Implied Total AVG 33.1 33 33.3 ATS Record 4-6-0 0-6-0 4-0-0 Over/Under Record 6-4-0 4-2-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-3 2-3 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-4 0-1 1-3

