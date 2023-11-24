Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Malakoff High School vs. Grandview High School Game - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Malakoff High School plays on the road versus Grandview High School at 2:00 PM CT on Friday, November 24.
Malakoff vs. Grandview Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT
- Location: Mesquite, TX
