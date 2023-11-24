Malakoff High School plays on the road versus Grandview High School at 2:00 PM CT on Friday, November 24.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Malakoff vs. Grandview Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM CT
  • Location: Mesquite, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.