Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Midlothian Heritage High School vs. South Oak Cliff High School Game - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
On Friday, November 24, South Oak Cliff High School will host Midlothian Heritage High School, beginning at 7:00 PM CT.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
M. Heritage vs. South Oak Cliff Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Mesquite, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Dallas County Games This Week
Highland Park High School - Dallas at Carroll High School - Southlake
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Arlington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
DeSoto High School at Willis High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Longview High School at Lancaster High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Forneys, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Duncanville High School at The Woodlands High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Hutto, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Byron Nelson High School at Coppell High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Choctaw, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cedar Hill High School at Tomball High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Waco, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Ellis County Games This Week
Red Oak High School at Aledo High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Arlington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.