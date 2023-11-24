Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lubbock County This Week
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking for how to stream high school football games in Lubbock County, Texas this week? We've got you covered.
Lubbock County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Decatur High School at Estacado High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Abilene , TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Canadian High School at Idalou High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Amarillo, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wall High School at Roosevelt High School - Lubbock
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Sweetwater, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stratford High School - Stratford at New Deal High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Amarillo, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
