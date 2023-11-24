The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-1) will look to extend a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Lamar Cardinals (2-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Joan Perry Brock Center. This matchup is at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Lamar vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Southland Games

Lamar Stats Insights

  • The Cardinals made 43.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.4 percentage points lower than the Wildcats allowed to their opponents (45.5%).
  • Lamar went 3-3 when it shot higher than 45.5% from the field.
  • The Cardinals were the 117th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Wildcats ranked 303rd.
  • Last year, the Cardinals recorded 7.1 fewer points per game (67.9) than the Wildcats gave up (75.0).
  • Lamar had a 3-3 record last season when putting up more than 75.0 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Lamar Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Lamar scored 70.3 points per game in home games last year. Away from home, it averaged 63.2 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Cardinals played better in home games last year, ceding 71.7 points per game, compared to 76.2 in road games.
  • In home games, Lamar averaged 0.1 more threes per game (6.0) than when playing on the road (5.9). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (33.7%) compared to when playing on the road (32.0%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lamar Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/9/2023 @ SMU L 78-67 Moody Coliseum
11/14/2023 UTSA W 90-82 Montagne Center
11/18/2023 @ Pacific L 77-76 Alex G. Spanos Center
11/24/2023 Bethune-Cookman - Joan Perry Brock Center
11/25/2023 @ Longwood - Joan Perry Brock Center
11/26/2023 Delaware State - Joan Perry Brock Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.