If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Jefferson County, Texas, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

Jefferson County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Port Neches-Groves High School at Lake Creek High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 24

4:00 PM CT on November 24 Location: Shelton, TX

Shelton, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Borden County High School at Westbrook High School