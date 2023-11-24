The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Jackson County, Texas this week, we've got what you need.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Jackson County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Industrial High School at Edna High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 24

1:00 PM CT on November 24 Location: Bay City, TX

Bay City, TX Conference: 3A - District 28

3A - District 28 How to Stream: Watch Here

Holland High School at Ganado High School