There is high school football action in Houston County, Texas this week, and info on how to watch these games is available in this article.

Houston County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Cooper High School at Garrison High School

  • Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on November 24
  • Location: Tyler, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Tenaha High School at Lovelady High School

  • Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 24
  • Location: Henderson, TX
  • Conference: 2A -
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

