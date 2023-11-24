The Oklahoma State Cowboys (0-1) meet the Houston Christian Huskies (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

Houston Christian vs. Oklahoma State Game Information

Houston Christian Top Players (2022-23)

Bonke Maring: 13.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK

13.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK Maks Klanjscek: 14.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Brycen Long: 14.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Andrew King: 8.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Sam Hofman: 6.6 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Oklahoma State Top Players (2022-23)

Kalib Boone: 10.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK

10.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK Moussa Cisse: 6.8 PTS, 8.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.9 BLK

6.8 PTS, 8.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.9 BLK Bryce Thompson: 11.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK John-Michael Wright: 9.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Caleb Asberry: 9.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

Houston Christian vs. Oklahoma State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Oklahoma State Rank Oklahoma State AVG Houston Christian AVG Houston Christian Rank 271st 68.3 Points Scored 77.6 43rd 54th 65.8 Points Allowed 83.1 361st 54th 34.0 Rebounds 31.3 210th 96th 9.4 Off. Rebounds 9.1 121st 229th 6.9 3pt Made 8.3 74th 211th 12.6 Assists 14.8 56th 322nd 13.6 Turnovers 15.0 350th

