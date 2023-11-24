Friday's contest between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (2-3) and the Houston Christian Huskies (0-3) at Gallagher-Iba Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 86-69 and heavily favors Oklahoma State to secure the victory. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 24.

The matchup has no line set.

Houston Christian vs. Oklahoma State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Stillwater, Oklahoma

Stillwater, Oklahoma Venue: Gallagher-Iba Arena

Houston Christian vs. Oklahoma State Score Prediction

Prediction: Oklahoma State 86, Houston Christian 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Houston Christian vs. Oklahoma State

Computer Predicted Spread: Oklahoma State (-16.8)

Oklahoma State (-16.8) Computer Predicted Total: 154.5

Houston Christian Performance Insights

Houston Christian ranked 43rd in the nation with 77.6 points per game last year, but on defense it lagged behind, allowing 83.1 points per game (-2-worst in college basketball).

The Huskies pulled down 31.3 rebounds per game (210th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 31.9 rebounds per contest (231st-ranked).

Houston Christian ranked 56th in the country with 14.8 assists per game.

While the Huskies ranked in the bottom 25 in college basketball in turnovers per game with 15.0 (ninth-worst), they ranked 159th in college basketball with 12.1 forced turnovers per contest.

The Huskies sank 8.3 threes per game (74th-ranked in college basketball). They had a 36.5% shooting percentage (56th-ranked) from downtown.

Houston Christian, who was 230th in college basketball with 7.6 treys conceded per game, allowed a 36.7% shooting percentage from three-point land, which was 22nd-worst in college basketball.

Of the shots attempted by Houston Christian last season, 61% of them were two-pointers (68.9% of the team's made baskets) and 39% were threes (31.1%).

