In 2A - action on Friday, November 24, Ganado High School will host Holland High School at 7:00 PM CT.

Holland vs. Ganado Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 24

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

Location: Brenham, TX

Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Jackson County Games This Week

Industrial High School at Edna High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 24

Location: Bay City, TX

Conference: 3A - District 28

How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Bell County Games This Week

Rogers High School at Tidehaven High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 24

Location: Cypress, TX

How to Stream: Watch Here

Franklin High School at Academy High School