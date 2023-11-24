On Friday, November 24 at 6:00 PM CT, Harmony High School plays on the road against Newton High School.

Harmony vs. Newton Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 24

Friday, November 24 Game Time: 6:00 PM CT

6:00 PM CT Location: Lufkin, TX

Other Newton County Games This Week

Deweyville High School at Mart High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24

7:00 PM CT on November 24 Location: Huntsville, TX

Huntsville, TX Conference: 2A -

Other Upshur County Games This Week

Gilmer High School at Aubrey High School