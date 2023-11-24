Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hall County Today - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Hall County, Texas, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hall County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lockney High School at Memphis High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Memphis, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.