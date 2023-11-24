Be sure to catch the high school fooball games happening in Grayson County, Texas this week. Details on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be located below.

Grayson County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Tioga High School at Marlin High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 24

1:00 PM CT on November 24 Location: Crowley, TX

Crowley, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Roscoe High School at Collinsville High School