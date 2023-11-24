There is an intriguing high school clash -- La Vernia High School vs. Davenport High School -- in San Antonio, TX on Friday, November 24, kicking off at 7:00 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Davenport vs. La Vernia Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: San Antonio, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Wilson County Games This Week

Poth High School at Lexington High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 24
  • Location: New Braunfels, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Bexar County Games This Week

Lake Travis High School at William J Brennan High School

  • Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on November 24
  • Location: San Antonio, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Holy Cross Of San Antonio

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
  • Location: San Antonio, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Dripping Springs High School at John Jay High School

  • Game Time: 11:00 AM CT on November 25
  • Location: San Antonio, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.