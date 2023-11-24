There is high school football action in Dallas County, Texas this week, and information on how to watch these matchups is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Dallas County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Highland Park High School - Dallas at Carroll High School - Southlake

Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on November 24

2:30 PM CT on November 24 Location: Arlington, TX

Arlington, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

DeSoto High School at Willis High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24

7:00 PM CT on November 24 Location: San Antonio, TX

San Antonio, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Midlothian Heritage High School at South Oak Cliff High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24

7:00 PM CT on November 24 Location: Mesquite, TX

Mesquite, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Longview High School at Lancaster High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24

7:00 PM CT on November 24 Location: Forneys, TX

Forneys, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Duncanville High School at The Woodlands High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on November 25

3:00 PM CT on November 25 Location: Hutto, TX

Hutto, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Byron Nelson High School at Coppell High School

Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on November 25

3:30 PM CT on November 25 Location: Choctaw, TX

Choctaw, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Cedar Hill High School at Tomball High School