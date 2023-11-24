Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Clarendon High School vs. Gruver High School Game - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, November 24, kicking off at 2:00 PM CT, Gruver High School will face Clarendon High School in Gruver, TX.
Clarendon vs. Gruver Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT
- Location: Gruver, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
