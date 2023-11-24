The Baylor Bears (3-0) look to build on a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the McNeese Cowgirls (2-4) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Baylor Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Baylor vs. McNeese Scoring Comparison

  • The Cowgirls put up 8.8 more points per game (75.8) than the Bears give up (67.0).
  • McNeese has put together a 2-2 record in games it scores more than 67.0 points.
  • Baylor's record is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 75.8 points.
  • The Bears record 83.3 points per game, 5.1 more points than the 78.2 the Cowgirls allow.
  • Baylor has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 78.2 points.
  • McNeese has a 2-0 record when allowing fewer than 83.3 points.
  • This year the Bears are shooting 50.5% from the field, 6.7% higher than the Cowgirls give up.
  • The Cowgirls make 40.5% of their shots from the field, 2.0% lower than the Bears' defensive field-goal percentage.

Baylor Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Southern W 85-53 Ferrell Center
11/14/2023 Utah W 84-77 Ferrell Center
11/19/2023 Harvard W 81-71 Ferrell Center
11/24/2023 McNeese - Ferrell Center
11/26/2023 Alcorn State - Ferrell Center
11/30/2023 @ SMU - Moody Coliseum

