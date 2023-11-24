Baylor vs. McNeese Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 24
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 8:39 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's game at Ferrell Center has the Baylor Bears (3-0) taking on the McNeese Cowgirls (2-4) at 3:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 99-53 victory, as our model heavily favors Baylor.
The Bears took care of business in their last outing 81-71 against Harvard on Sunday.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Baylor vs. McNeese Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Baylor vs. McNeese Score Prediction
- Prediction: Baylor 99, McNeese 53
Other Big 12 Predictions
- Cincinnati vs Colorado
- Kansas State vs Western Kentucky
- Arizona State vs Texas
- West Virginia vs George Washington
- Jackson State vs UCF
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Baylor Performance Insights (2022-23)
- The Bears outscored opponents by 8.3 points per game last season (posting 71.8 points per game, 55th in college basketball, and conceding 63.5 per contest, 157th in college basketball) and had a +272 scoring differential.
- Baylor's offense was worse in Big 12 games last year, tallying 69.6 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 71.8 PPG.
- In home games, the Bears posted 4.3 more points per game last year (73.1) than they did away from home (68.8).
- Baylor surrendered 57.3 points per game at home last year, compared to 68.7 in road games.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.