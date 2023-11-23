Will Tony Pollard Score a Touchdown Against the Commanders on Thanksgiving in Week 12?
Will Tony Pollard pay out his Week 12 anytime TD player prop when the Dallas Cowboys clash with the Washington Commanders on Thursday at 4:30 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and break down the important stats.
Will Tony Pollard score a touchdown against the Commanders?
Odds to score a TD this game: -149 (Bet $14.90 to win $10 if he scores a TD)
- Dallas' top rusher, Pollard, has carried the ball 147 times for 590 yards (59 per game), with three touchdowns.
- Pollard also figures in the passing game, catching 33 passes for 209 yards (20.9 ypg).
- Pollard has rushed for a TD in two games, with multiple rushing touchdowns once.
Tony Pollard Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Giants
|14
|70
|2
|2
|12
|0
|Week 2
|Jets
|25
|72
|0
|7
|37
|0
|Week 3
|@Cardinals
|23
|122
|0
|3
|-1
|0
|Week 4
|Patriots
|11
|47
|0
|3
|13
|0
|Week 5
|@49ers
|8
|29
|0
|4
|35
|0
|Week 6
|@Chargers
|15
|30
|0
|6
|80
|0
|Week 8
|Rams
|12
|53
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 9
|@Eagles
|12
|51
|0
|3
|12
|0
|Week 10
|Giants
|15
|55
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|@Panthers
|12
|61
|1
|4
|19
|0
