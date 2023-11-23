The Northern Iowa Panthers (1-3) will face the Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-1) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Imperial Arena. The game is scheduled to tip off at 12:00 PM ET and air on ESPN2.

Texas Tech vs. Northern Iowa Game Information

Texas Tech Top Players (2022-23)

De'Vion Harmon: 13.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Northern Iowa Top Players (2022-23)

Tytan Anderson: 12.6 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

Texas Tech vs. Northern Iowa Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Texas Tech Rank Texas Tech AVG Northern Iowa AVG Northern Iowa Rank 136th 73.3 Points Scored 70.1 210th 141st 69 Points Allowed 69.9 169th 114th 32.7 Rebounds 29.6 298th 133rd 9 Off. Rebounds 6.2 334th 200th 7.2 3pt Made 7.4 182nd 186th 12.9 Assists 11.6 300th 272nd 12.8 Turnovers 11.4 132nd

