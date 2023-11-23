How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Northern Iowa on TV or Live Stream - November 23
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 5:30 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Northern Iowa Panthers (1-3) play the Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-1) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Imperial Arena. It begins at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
Texas Tech vs. Northern Iowa Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas
- TV: ESPN2
Texas Tech Stats Insights
- Last season, the Red Raiders had a 45.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was one% higher than the 44.9% of shots the Panthers' opponents knocked down.
- Texas Tech had a 12-5 straight-up record in games it shot better than 44.9% from the field.
- The Panthers ranked 298th in rebounding in college basketball. The Red Raiders finished 114th.
- Last year, the 73.3 points per game the Red Raiders averaged were just 3.4 more points than the Panthers gave up (69.9).
- When Texas Tech totaled more than 69.9 points last season, it went 15-5.
Texas Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last season, Texas Tech put up 11.4 more points per game (77.4) than it did when playing on the road (66).
- Defensively the Red Raiders were better in home games last season, allowing 68.4 points per game, compared to 72.1 in road games.
- In terms of three-point shooting, Texas Tech fared better at home last year, draining 7.6 three-pointers per game with a 35.3% three-point percentage, compared to 6.6 threes per game and a 33.5% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Texas Tech Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/12/2023
|San Jose State
|W 56-42
|United Supermarkets Arena
|11/16/2023
|Texas A&M-CC
|W 73-64
|United Supermarkets Arena
|11/22/2023
|Villanova
|L 85-69
|Imperial Arena
|11/23/2023
|Northern Iowa
|-
|Imperial Arena
|11/30/2023
|@ Butler
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/6/2023
|Omaha
|-
|United Supermarkets Arena
