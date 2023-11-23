Two hot squads square off when the No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies (4-0) host the Penn State Nittany Lions (4-0) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET. The Aggies are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Nittany Lions, victors in four in a row.

Texas A&M vs. Penn State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN

Texas A&M Stats Insights

The Aggies shot 43.2% from the field last season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 43% the Nittany Lions allowed to opponents.

Texas A&M had a 15-2 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 43% from the field.

The Nittany Lions ranked 278th in rebounding in college basketball. The Aggies finished 54th.

Last year, the Aggies put up 72.8 points per game, only 4.6 more points than the 68.2 the Nittany Lions gave up.

Texas A&M had a 16-5 record last season when scoring more than 68.2 points.

Penn State Stats Insights

The Nittany Lions shot at a 46.3% rate from the field last season, 5.6 percentage points above the 40.7% shooting opponents of the Aggies averaged.

Penn State put together an 18-8 straight up record in games it shot above 40.7% from the field.

The Nittany Lions were the 278th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Aggies finished 19th.

The Nittany Lions' 72.2 points per game last year were 5.7 more points than the 66.5 the Aggies allowed to opponents.

When Penn State gave up fewer than 72.8 points last season, it went 17-6.

Texas A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Texas A&M put up 73.1 points per game when playing at home last season. On the road, it fared better offensively, averaging 73.7 points per contest.

The Aggies gave up 60.5 points per game last year at home, which was 6.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (67).

In terms of threes, Texas A&M was well balanced when playing at home and on the road last year, averaging 6.3 per game no matter the location. Meanwhile, it produced a 34% three-point percentage in home games and a 33% mark away from home.

Penn State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Penn State scored 7.5 more points per game at home (75.9) than away (68.4).

At home, the Nittany Lions gave up 66.5 points per game, six fewer points than they allowed away (72.5).

Penn State knocked down more 3-pointers at home (11.1 per game) than on the road (10.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (40%) than on the road (37.9%).

Texas A&M Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/10/2023 @ Ohio State W 73-66 Value City Arena 11/14/2023 @ SMU W 79-66 Moody Coliseum 11/17/2023 Oral Roberts W 74-66 Reed Arena 11/23/2023 Penn State - ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex 11/29/2023 @ Virginia - John Paul Jones Arena 12/6/2023 DePaul - Reed Arena

Penn State Upcoming Schedule