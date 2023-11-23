The No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies (4-0) will aim to continue a four-game win run when they host the Penn State Nittany Lions (4-0) at 12:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023. The Nittany Lions have also won four games in a row.

Texas A&M vs. Penn State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN

Texas A&M Stats Insights

The Aggies made 43.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.2 percentage points higher than the Nittany Lions allowed to their opponents (43%).

Texas A&M had a 15-2 straight-up record in games it shot better than 43% from the field.

The Aggies were the 54th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Nittany Lions ranked 278th.

Last year, the 72.8 points per game the Aggies put up were just 4.6 more points than the Nittany Lions gave up (68.2).

Texas A&M had a 16-5 record last season when putting up more than 68.2 points.

Penn State Stats Insights

The Nittany Lions' 46.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 5.6 percentage points higher than the Aggies had given up to their opponents (40.7%).

Penn State went 18-8 when it shot higher than 40.7% from the field.

The Aggies ranked 19th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Nittany Lions ranked 355th.

The Nittany Lions' 72.2 points per game last year were 5.7 more points than the 66.5 the Aggies allowed to opponents.

Penn State had a 17-6 record last season when giving up fewer than 72.8 points.

Texas A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Texas A&M was worse at home last season, posting 73.1 points per game, compared to 73.7 per game in road games.

The Aggies allowed 60.5 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 67 when playing on the road.

At home, Texas A&M made the same number of threes per game as on the road (6.3). Meanwhile, it had a better three-point percentage at home (34%) compared to in away games (33%).

Penn State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Penn State put up 75.9 points per game last season, 7.5 more than it averaged on the road (68.4).

At home, the Nittany Lions conceded 66.5 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 72.5.

Beyond the arc, Penn State knocked down fewer trifectas away (10.4 per game) than at home (11.1) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (37.9%) than at home (40%) too.

Texas A&M Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/10/2023 @ Ohio State W 73-66 Value City Arena 11/14/2023 @ SMU W 79-66 Moody Coliseum 11/17/2023 Oral Roberts W 74-66 Reed Arena 11/23/2023 Penn State - ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex 11/29/2023 @ Virginia - John Paul Jones Arena 12/6/2023 DePaul - Reed Arena

Penn State Upcoming Schedule