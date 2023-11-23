With the Dallas Cowboys playing the Washington Commanders in Week 12 (Thursday at 4:30 PM ET), is Jalen Tolbert a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we analyze the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Jalen Tolbert score a touchdown against the Commanders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a TD)

Tolbert's stat line this season displays 14 catches for 134 yards and one score. He puts up 16.8 yards receiving per game, and has been targeted 25 times.

Tolbert, in seven games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

Jalen Tolbert Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Giants 1 0 0 0 Week 2 Jets 4 3 18 0 Week 4 Patriots 4 4 53 0 Week 8 Rams 1 0 0 0 Week 9 @Eagles 5 3 49 1 Week 10 Giants 5 2 2 0 Week 11 @Panthers 5 2 12 0

