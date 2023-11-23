Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has a good matchup in Week 12 (Thursday at 4:30 PM ET), facing the Washington Commanders. The Commanders are allowing the third-most passing yards in the NFL, 258.5 per game.

Prescott has 2,604 yards passing (260.4 per game) and has completed 70.1% of his throws (237-for-338) while tallying 19 TD passes and six picks. On 33 carries, Prescott has run for 141 yards, tallying two TDs and averaging 14.1 rushing yards per game.

Prescott vs. the Commanders

Prescott vs the Commanders (since 2021): 3 GP / 223 PASS YPG / PASS TD

3 GP / 223 PASS YPG / PASS TD Washington has allowed 300 or more passing yards to a total of five opposing players this year.

The Commanders have allowed one or more passing TDs to 10 opposing quarterbacks this season.

Washington has allowed eight players to throw two or more touchdowns in a matchup in 2023.

Four players have thrown for three or more TDs in an outing against the Commanders this season.

Prescott will face the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this week. The Commanders allow 258.5 passing yards per contest.

Opponents of the Commanders have put up 24 touchdowns through the air (2.2 per game). The Commanders' defense is 32nd in the league in that category.

Dak Prescott Passing Props vs. the Commanders

Passing Yards: 277.5 (-115)

277.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-200)

Prescott Passing Insights

So far this season, Prescott has hit the over on his passing yards prop total in seven of 10 opportunities.

The Cowboys, who are third in NFL play in points scored, have passed 55.3% of the time while running 44.7%.

With 338 attempts for 2,604 passing yards, Prescott is fifth in league action with 7.7 yards per attempt.

Prescott has thrown for a touchdown in nine of 10 games this year, with more than one TD pass five times.

He has 75.0% of his team's 28 offensive touchdowns this season (21).

Prescott has passed 63 times out of his 338 total attempts while in the red zone (47.0% of his team's red zone plays).

Dak Prescott Rushing Props vs the Commanders

Rushing Yards: 14.5 (-111)

Prescott Rushing Insights

Prescott has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in five games (50.0%) out of 10 opportunities.

Prescott has found paydirt on the ground in two games this season but did not have multiple rushing TDs either time.

He has seven red zone carries for 10.0% of the team share (his team runs on 52.2% of its plays in the red zone).

Prescott's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Panthers 11/19/2023 Week 11 25-for-38 / 189 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 11/12/2023 Week 10 26-for-35 / 404 YDS / 4 TDs / 1 INT 2 ATT / 17 YDS / 1 TD at Eagles 11/5/2023 Week 9 29-for-44 / 374 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 6 ATT / 14 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 10/29/2023 Week 8 25-for-31 / 304 YDS / 4 TDs / 1 INT 4 ATT / 19 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 10/16/2023 Week 6 21-for-30 / 272 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 7 ATT / 40 YDS / 1 TD

