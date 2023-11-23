Brandin Cooks has a good matchup when his Dallas Cowboys play the Washington Commanders in Week 12 (Thursday, 4:30 PM ET). The Commanders concede 258.5 passing yards per game, third-worst in the NFL.

Cooks has hauled in 29 balls (on 43 targets) for 380 yards (42.2 per game) and three scores this year.

Cooks vs. the Commanders

Cooks vs the Commanders (since 2021): 1 GP / 70 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 70 REC YPG / REC TD Washington has allowed six opposing receivers to amass 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Commanders have allowed 18 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Washington has allowed two or more TD receptions to five opposing players on the season.

The Commanders yield 258.5 passing yards per game, the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this season.

So far this year, the Commanders have conceded 24 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 2.2 per game. That ranks 32nd in NFL play.

Brandin Cooks Receiving Props vs. the Commanders

Receiving Yards: 34.5 (-118)

Cooks Receiving Insights

In four of nine games this year, Cooks has eclipsed the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Cooks has been targeted on 43 of his team's 358 passing attempts this season (12.0% target share).

He has been targeted 43 times, averaging 8.8 yards per target (37th in NFL).

Cooks has tallied a touchdown catch in three of nine games this year, but had only one TD in each of those games.

He has 10.7% of his team's 28 offensive touchdowns this season (three).

Cooks has been targeted five times in the red zone (7.8% of his team's 64 red zone pass attempts).

Cooks' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Panthers 11/19/2023 Week 11 4 TAR / 3 REC / 42 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 11/12/2023 Week 10 10 TAR / 9 REC / 173 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 11/5/2023 Week 9 2 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 10/29/2023 Week 8 4 TAR / 3 REC / 49 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 10/16/2023 Week 6 4 TAR / 4 REC / 36 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 14 YDS / 0 TDs

