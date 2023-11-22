Week 13 MAC Scores & Results
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 12:31 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Week 13 college football slate includes six games featuring MAC teams involved. Check out the article below for up-to-date the top performers and results from each completed game.
Jump to Matchup:
Bowling Green vs. Western Michigan | Eastern Michigan vs. Buffalo
Week 13 MAC Results
Bowling Green 34 Western Michigan 10
- Pregame Favorite: Bowling Green (-2.5)
- Pregame Total: 51.5
Bowling Green Leaders
- Passing: Connor Bazelak (18-for-26, 217 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Taron Keith (13 ATT, 66 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Harold Fannin (11 TAR, 8 REC, 99 YDS)
Western Michigan Leaders
- Passing: Hayden Wolff (17-for-27, 123 YDS, 0 TDs, 2 INTs)
- Rushing: Jalen Buckley (18 ATT, 85 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Kenneth Womack (10 TAR, 8 REC, 44 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Western Michigan
|Bowling Green
|258
|Total Yards
|360
|123
|Passing Yards
|228
|135
|Rushing Yards
|132
|2
|Turnovers
|1
Eastern Michigan 24 Buffalo 11
- Pregame Favorite: Buffalo (-5.5)
- Pregame Total: 37
Eastern Michigan Leaders
- Passing: Austin Smith (19-for-27, 141 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Samson Evans (22 ATT, 127 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: JB Mitchell III (8 TAR, 7 REC, 75 YDS)
Buffalo Leaders
- Passing: Cole Snyder (11-for-26, 135 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: CJ Ogbonna (6 ATT, 43 YDS)
- Receiving: Marlyn Johnson (7 TAR, 4 REC, 80 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Buffalo
|Eastern Michigan
|337
|Total Yards
|367
|174
|Passing Yards
|141
|163
|Rushing Yards
|226
|3
|Turnovers
|1
Upcoming Week 13 MAC Games
No. 23 Toledo Rockets at Central Michigan Chippewas
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Friday, November 24
- Venue: Kelly/Shorts Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Toledo (-10.5)
Ohio Bobcats at Akron Zips
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Friday, November 24
- Venue: InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Ohio (-14)
Northern Illinois Huskies at Kent State Golden Flashes
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: Dix Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Northern Illinois (-18.5)
Miami (OH) RedHawks at Ball State Cardinals
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: Scheumann Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Miami (OH) (-6.5)
