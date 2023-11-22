The No. 24 Virginia Cavaliers (4-1) square off against the West Virginia Mountaineers (2-2) as 9.5-point favorites on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The over/under in the matchup is 120.5.

Virginia vs. West Virginia Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cypress Lake, Florida

Cypress Lake, Florida Venue: Suncoast Credit Union Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Virginia -9.5 120.5

Virginia vs West Virginia Betting Records & Stats

The Cavaliers were 12-18-0 against the spread last year.

Virginia won all seven games it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -550 or shorter last year.

The Cavaliers have an 84.6% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

West Virginia covered 17 times in 32 chances against the spread last season.

The Mountaineers were not a bigger underdog last season than the +400 moneyline set for this game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies West Virginia has a 20% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Virginia vs. West Virginia Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 120.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 120.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Virginia 21 70% 67.8 143.8 60.5 131.4 128.7 West Virginia 32 100% 76 143.8 70.9 131.4 142.8

Additional Virginia vs West Virginia Insights & Trends

Last year, the 67.8 points per game the Cavaliers scored were only 3.1 fewer points than the Mountaineers allowed (70.9).

Virginia had a 5-4 record against the spread and a 10-0 record overall last season when putting up more than 70.9 points.

The Mountaineers scored an average of 76 points per game last year, 15.5 more points than the 60.5 the Cavaliers gave up.

West Virginia went 16-11 against the spread and 18-11 overall when it scored more than 60.5 points last season.

Virginia vs. West Virginia Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Virginia 12-18-0 2-11 15-15-0 West Virginia 17-15-0 1-0 19-13-0

Virginia vs. West Virginia Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Virginia West Virginia 15-1 Home Record 13-4 6-5 Away Record 3-8 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 9-6-0 2-8-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 68.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.4 65.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.6 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-5-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-4-0

