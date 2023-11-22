UTEP vs. Cal November 22 Tickets & Start Time
The UTEP Miners (2-0) will face the California Golden Bears (1-0) at 12:30 AM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. This contest is available on CBS Sports Network.
UTEP vs. Cal Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22
- Game Time: 12:30 AM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
UTEP Top Players (2022-23)
- Shamar Givance: 11.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Calvin Solomon: 9.7 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Tae Hardy: 12.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ze'Rik Onyema: 7.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Otis Frazier III: 7.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
Cal Top Players (2022-23)
- Lars Thiemann: 9.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Joel Brown: 6.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kuany Kuany: 9.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Grant Newell: 8.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Sam Alajiki: 6.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
UTEP vs. Cal Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|UTEP Rank
|UTEP AVG
|Cal AVG
|Cal Rank
|262nd
|68.5
|Points Scored
|58.3
|362nd
|127th
|68.5
|Points Allowed
|70.1
|177th
|183rd
|31.7
|Rebounds
|27.7
|351st
|54th
|10.0
|Off. Rebounds
|6.7
|317th
|352nd
|4.9
|3pt Made
|4.9
|352nd
|268th
|12.0
|Assists
|9.6
|358th
|350th
|15.0
|Turnovers
|11.9
|189th
