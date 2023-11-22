The Bradley Braves (4-0) bring a four-game win streak into a road matchup with the UTEP Miners (5-0), who have won five straight. The Miners are underdogs by 4.5 points in the contest, which tips at 10:30 PM ET (on CBS Sports Network) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The matchup has an over/under set at 136.5 points.

UTEP vs. Bradley Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: San Juan Capistrano, California

San Juan Capistrano, California Venue: JSerra Pavilion

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bradley -4.5 136.5

Miners Betting Records & Stats

UTEP and its opponents have scored more than 136.5 combined points twice this season.

UTEP has a 166.4-point average over/under in its outings this season, 29.9 more points than this game's total.

UTEP has covered the spread once in three opportunities this year.

UTEP has yet to play a game this season where it is listed as the underdog.

The Miners have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +165 moneyline set for this game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies UTEP has a 37.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

UTEP vs. Bradley Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 136.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 136.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bradley 15 50% 70.7 139.2 62.7 131.2 134.2 UTEP 16 59.3% 68.5 139.2 68.5 131.2 132.4

Additional UTEP Insights & Trends

The Miners average 26.3 more points per game (95.6) than the Braves allow their opponents to score (69.3).

UTEP is 1-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall when it scores more than 69.3 points.

UTEP vs. Bradley Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bradley 17-13-0 12-6 15-15-0 UTEP 13-14-0 4-7 18-9-0

UTEP vs. Bradley Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Bradley UTEP 15-1 Home Record 11-7 8-5 Away Record 3-10 11-2-0 Home ATS Record 6-7-0 6-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 78.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.9 66.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.6 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-4-0 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.