Wednesday's contest between the Lamar Cardinals (3-1) and UTEP Miners (3-1) matching up at McArthur Center has a projected final score of 70-64 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Lamar, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 1:00 PM ET on November 22.

Last time out, the Miners lost 90-87 to Cal Baptist on Saturday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UTEP vs. Lamar Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: McArthur Center in St. Petersburg, Florida

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UTEP vs. Lamar Score Prediction

Prediction: Lamar 70, UTEP 64

Other CUSA Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UTEP Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Miners put up 68.3 points per game (117th in college basketball) last season while allowing 63.9 per outing (171st in college basketball). They had a +140 scoring differential and outscored opponents by 4.4 points per game.

UTEP's offense was less effective in CUSA matchups last season, tallying 67.6 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 68.3 PPG.

The Miners posted 72.4 points per game in home games last season. Away from home, they averaged 66.2 points per contest.

Defensively UTEP played worse at home last year, giving up 64.6 points per game, compared to 64.3 when playing on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.