UTEP vs. Cal Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total - November 22
Wednesday's contest at JSerra Pavilion has the UTEP Miners (4-0) taking on the California Golden Bears (2-2) at 12:30 AM (on November 22). Our computer prediction projects a 75-71 win for UTEP, who is a slight favorite based on our model.
The matchup has no set line.
UTEP vs. Cal Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Time: 12:30 AM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Where: San Juan Capistrano, California
- Venue: JSerra Pavilion
UTEP vs. Cal Score Prediction
- Prediction: UTEP 75, Cal 71
Spread & Total Prediction for UTEP vs. Cal
- Computer Predicted Spread: UTEP (-4.4)
- Computer Predicted Total: 146.3
UTEP Performance Insights
- UTEP was 262nd in college basketball in points scored (68.5 per game) and 127th in points conceded (68.5) last year.
- The Miners grabbed 31.7 rebounds per game and gave up 29.8 boards last season, ranking 183rd and 90th, respectively, in the nation.
- At 12.0 assists per game last season, UTEP was 268th in college basketball.
- Last season, the Miners were seventh-worst in the country in 3-point makes (4.9 per game) and fourth-worst in 3-point percentage (29.4%).
- Defensively, UTEP was 111th in college basketball in 3-pointers allowed per game at 6.7 last year. It was 144th in 3-point percentage allowed at 33.3%.
- The Miners took 30.2% percent of their shots from beyond the arc last year, and 69.8% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 19.8% of the Miners' buckets were 3-pointers, and 80.2% were 2-pointers.
