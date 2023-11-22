Player props are available for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and DeMar DeRozan, among others, when the Oklahoma City Thunder host the Chicago Bulls at Paycom Center on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Thunder vs. Bulls Game Info

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOK and NBCS-CHI+

BSOK and NBCS-CHI+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Thunder vs Bulls Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (Over: -120) 5.5 (Over: -120) 5.5 (Over: -135) 1.5 (Over: +130)

Gilgeous-Alexander has racked up 24 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 6.5 points fewer than Wednesday's over/under.

He has averaged 1.2 more rebounds per game (6.7) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (5.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged seven assists per game, 1.5 more than Wednesday's assist over/under (5.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander's 1.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Chet Holmgren Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -102) 8.5 (Over: -122) 2.5 (Over: -102) 1.5 (Over: -122)

Wednesday's points prop for Chet Holmgren is 18.5. That is 3.2 more than his season average.

His rebounding average -- seven per game -- is 1.5 less than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (8.5).

Holmgren has picked up 1.7 assists per game, 0.8 fewer than Wednesday's over/under (2.5).

He has connected on two three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his prop bet total on Wednesday (1.5).

Luguentz Dort Props

PTS REB 3PM 10.5 (Over: -102) 4.5 (Over: -102) 1.5 (Over: +104)

Luguentz Dort's 14.3 points per game are 3.8 points more than Wednesday's over/under.

He averages 0.2 more rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 4.5).

Dort averages two made three-pointers, 0.5 more than his over/under on Wednesday.

NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls

DeMar DeRozan Props

PTS REB AST 20.5 (Over: -108) 3.5 (Over: -139) 4.5 (Over: -118)

DeRozan is averaging 23.3 points in the 2023-24 season, 2.8 higher than Wednesday's prop total.

His rebounding average -- 3.3 -- is 0.2 lower than his over/under on Wednesday.

DeRozan's assist average -- 3.3 -- is 1.2 lower than Wednesday's over/under (4.5).

Nikola Vucevic Props

PTS REB AST 16.5 (Over: -122) 10.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: -130)

Nikola Vucevic's 14.5 points per game average is 2.0 less than Wednesday's over/under.

He has collected 10.5 rebounds per game, the same as his prop bet for Wednesday.

Vucevic has averaged 2.3 assists per game, 0.2 less than Wednesday's assist over/under (2.5).

