Top Player Prop Bets for Thunder vs. Bulls on November 22, 2023
Player props are available for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and DeMar DeRozan, among others, when the Oklahoma City Thunder host the Chicago Bulls at Paycom Center on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.
Thunder vs. Bulls Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSOK and NBCS-CHI+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- Venue: Paycom Center
NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|30.5 (Over: -120)
|5.5 (Over: -120)
|5.5 (Over: -135)
|1.5 (Over: +130)
- Gilgeous-Alexander has racked up 24 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 6.5 points fewer than Wednesday's over/under.
- He has averaged 1.2 more rebounds per game (6.7) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (5.5).
- Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged seven assists per game, 1.5 more than Wednesday's assist over/under (5.5).
- Gilgeous-Alexander's 1.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).
Chet Holmgren Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|18.5 (Over: -102)
|8.5 (Over: -122)
|2.5 (Over: -102)
|1.5 (Over: -122)
- Wednesday's points prop for Chet Holmgren is 18.5. That is 3.2 more than his season average.
- His rebounding average -- seven per game -- is 1.5 less than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (8.5).
- Holmgren has picked up 1.7 assists per game, 0.8 fewer than Wednesday's over/under (2.5).
- He has connected on two three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his prop bet total on Wednesday (1.5).
Luguentz Dort Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|10.5 (Over: -102)
|4.5 (Over: -102)
|1.5 (Over: +104)
- Luguentz Dort's 14.3 points per game are 3.8 points more than Wednesday's over/under.
- He averages 0.2 more rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 4.5).
- Dort averages two made three-pointers, 0.5 more than his over/under on Wednesday.
NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls
DeMar DeRozan Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|20.5 (Over: -108)
|3.5 (Over: -139)
|4.5 (Over: -118)
- DeRozan is averaging 23.3 points in the 2023-24 season, 2.8 higher than Wednesday's prop total.
- His rebounding average -- 3.3 -- is 0.2 lower than his over/under on Wednesday.
- DeRozan's assist average -- 3.3 -- is 1.2 lower than Wednesday's over/under (4.5).
Nikola Vucevic Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|16.5 (Over: -122)
|10.5 (Over: -104)
|2.5 (Over: -130)
- Nikola Vucevic's 14.5 points per game average is 2.0 less than Wednesday's over/under.
- He has collected 10.5 rebounds per game, the same as his prop bet for Wednesday.
- Vucevic has averaged 2.3 assists per game, 0.2 less than Wednesday's assist over/under (2.5).
