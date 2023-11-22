The Oklahoma City Thunder (10-4) will look to extend a five-game winning streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (5-10) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Paycom Center as 6.5-point favorites. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and NBCS-CHI+. The matchup has an over/under set at 224.5 points.

Thunder vs. Bulls Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: BSOK and NBCS-CHI+

Favorite Spread Over/Under Thunder -6.5 224.5

Thunder Betting Records & Stats

In eight games this season, Oklahoma City and its opponents have scored more than 224.5 combined points.

Oklahoma City's contests this year have an average point total of 230.4, 5.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Thunder are 11-3-0 against the spread this season.

Oklahoma City has entered the game as favorites seven times this season and won five of those games.

Oklahoma City has been at least a -275 moneyline favorite three times this season and won all of those games.

The implied probability of a win from the Thunder, based on the moneyline, is 73.3%.

Thunder vs Bulls Additional Info

Thunder vs. Bulls Over/Under Stats

Games Over 224.5 % of Games Over 224.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Thunder 8 57.1% 119.6 226.3 110.8 221.8 229.7 Bulls 5 33.3% 106.7 226.3 111 221.8 219.2

Additional Thunder Insights & Trends

Oklahoma City has done a better job covering the spread on the road (6-1-0) than it has in home games (5-2-0).

The Thunder score 119.6 points per game, 8.6 more points than the 111 the Bulls give up.

Oklahoma City has a 9-0 record against the spread and an 8-1 record overall when putting up more than 111 points.

Thunder vs. Bulls Betting Splits

Thunder and Bulls Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Thunder 11-3 3-0 8-6 Bulls 5-10 1-1 7-8

Thunder vs. Bulls Point Insights

Thunder Bulls 119.6 Points Scored (PG) 106.7 6 NBA Rank (PPG) 29 9-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 3-1 8-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 3-1 110.8 Points Allowed (PG) 111 9 NBA Rank (PAPG) 10 5-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 5-8 5-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 5-8

