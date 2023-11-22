The Oklahoma City Thunder (10-4) will try to continue a five-game win streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (5-10) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Paycom Center as 7.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and NBCS-CHI+.

Thunder vs. Bulls Game Info & Odds

Thunder vs. Bulls Score Prediction

Prediction: Thunder 119 - Bulls 105

Thunder vs Bulls Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Thunder vs. Bulls

Pick ATS: Thunder (- 7.5)

Thunder (- 7.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Thunder (-13.5)

Thunder (-13.5) Pick OU: Under (224.5)



Under (224.5) Computer Predicted Total: 224.0

The Thunder have been more successful against the spread than the Bulls this season, putting up an ATS record of 11-3-0, as opposed to the 5-10-0 record of the Bulls.

As a 7.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Chicago is 1-1 against the spread compared to the 2-0 ATS record Oklahoma City puts up as a 7.5-point favorite.

When it comes to eclipsing the total in 2023-24, Chicago and its opponents don't do it as often (46.7% of the time) as Oklahoma City and its opponents (57.1%).

The Thunder have a .714 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (5-2) this season while the Bulls have a .333 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (2-4).

Thunder Performance Insights

The Thunder are posting 119.6 points per game (sixth-ranked in NBA) this year, while ceding 110.8 points per contest (ninth-ranked).

When it comes to rebounding, Oklahoma City is getting beat at both ends of the court, as it ranks third-worst in the league in rebounds (41.2 per game) and fourth-worst in rebounds allowed (46.4 per contest).

The Thunder rank 17th in the NBA with 25.6 assists per game.

Oklahoma City ranks fifth-best in the NBA by forcing 15.6 turnovers per game. It ranks 19th in the league by committing 13.9 turnovers per contest.

With a 41% three-point percentage this season, the Thunder rank best in the NBA. They rank 12th in the league by making 12.9 threes per contest.

